  • News
  • Entertainment

BTS' Jimin To Announce New Solo Album Soon; Army Speculates Collab With THIS Artist

BTS Jimin's album might come out next year as no official announcement has been made yet. Scroll to check full story

By Ashita Singh
Wed, 09 Nov 2022 05:36 PM IST
Minute Read
BTS' Jimin To Announce New Solo Album Soon; Army Speculates Collab With THIS Artist

After BTS members Jin and RM announced their upcoming solo song releases, it seems Jimin is the next member of the OT7 who is going to come up with a solo album soon. Reportedly, the band member has announced that he is already working on his music. And now, various artists have been dropping hints that they will be a part of Jimin's number.

Amid all this, the excitement in ARMY is too high and speculations are being made that Park Jimin is collaborating with producer Austin Owens for his upcoming album.

The news got abuzz after the producer started following Park Jimin on Instagram. Meanwhile, a number of foreign producers have come together for Park Jimin's first album. It also includes MAX. Fans are wondering how many songs Park Jimin has in store for ARMY, and what is the exact genre we are looking at.

Also Read
The Big Reveal:Deepika Padukone’s Mysterious Glimpse In The Extended OTT..
The Big Reveal:Deepika Padukone’s Mysterious Glimpse In The Extended OTT..

Meanwhile, BTS Jimin's album might come out next year as no official announcement has been made yet. Coming Austin Owens, then the musician has worked with Cardi B on the viral song, WAP. The man is also friends with PDogg, the in-house music producer of Big Hit Music for BTS. In the past, Austin Owens has also worked with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown.

Talking about other BTS members, then RM is going to release his album on November 25 if everything goes as reported in the media. Kim Namjoon's album has collaborations with Pharrell Williams, BIBI and the Korean rock band Cherry. It is supposed to be followed by Kim Taehyung's first solo. And Jin's solo The Astronaut has also been announced which sees collaboration with Chris Martin.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Thrown Out Of BB House After Physical Fight..
Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Thrown Out Of BB House After Physical Fight..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.