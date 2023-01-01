BTS: Jimin Pens Heartfelt Letter For ARMYs As He Extends Warm Wishes On New Year | See Here

BTS member Jimin has a huge fan following all over the world and his fans love him for his vocals, charm and amazing dance moves. The 'With You' singer has extended warm wishes on the New Year and penned a heartfelt note for the BTS Army as well.

He posted his letter on Weverse and some fans also translated the letter into English as well. He wrote, "I've heard adults say that it'd continue to be like that (in the upcoming years too) but I feel like it's a year of many regrets as it went by so fast. I'm guessing it felt like that even more because it was a year we weren't able to meet you guys that often, isn't it? But still, I think that there were many things that happened this year despite it going by so fast."

"We laughed cried and were so happy meeting you guys after so long since Covid-19 was over, we released our album and had promotions, we had a large-scale concert in my hometown Busan, we were able to witness the performances of the albums Hobi hyung and Namjoon hyung worked hard preparing for, and our Seokjin hyung enlisted as well. Hehe,” he further added.

Extending his warm wishes, Jimin wrote, "I just want all of us to go to a place where all of you are there and sing, hear you sing together with us while waving your army bombs, and look at you smile. I keep longing for that always. I think I feel like that cause we weren't able to meet as much as each other wanted to. I somewhat can't put my words together unlike the previous years, I don't know what I'm saying or what I mean."

"I just hate worrying you, hate making you wait and I feel sorry about it and yet I'm thankful to you and I miss you and I want to do better (for you) and I'm just spending this year that way and sending it off everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year! Don't get hurt and don't get hurt and be happy and have a happy new year. I love you and love you again," he concluded.

On the work front, Jimin will collaborate with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for an album. He has previously collaborated with Ha Sung Woon in 2022 for 'With You', a song for the Korean drama 'Our Blues'. He also sang 'Christmas' as a holiday gift for his fans. He made his solo album debut with 'Promise' in 2018.