BTS' Jimin Named Dior's New Global Ambassador; ARMY Pour Wishes For 'Baby Mochi'

BTS, BAND member Park Jimin has been named as the new global ambassador of Dior. The luxury fashion house of France on Monday, took to its official Instagram to announce the news with a couple of photos of the Bangtan member.

Sharing the good news, “The House is thrilled to announce @J.M from #BTS as the new Dior global ambassador. Pictured here in a colourful look from #DiorSummer23, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, @MrKimJones."

Soon after, the French fashion house broke the news, BTS ARMY and Jimin went gaga over it and started a trend on the microblogging site with their congratulatory posts. One user wrote, “I am so happy for you, and very proud of you. while another user wrote, “Dior is soooooooooooooo luckyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy." Another comment read, “Will buy Dior since now."Take a look at more reactions:

Meanwhile, Jimin, who is one of the most popular artists of the Korean pop band BTS, will reportedly make his solo album debut next month. Jimin will be the third artist from the K-pop band to make his solo music debut, after fellow artists J-hope and RM. According to a report by a leading Korean media outlet, dongA.com, Jimin is currently preparing to release a solo album in February.

Also, responding to the news, BTS’s agency BigHit MUSIC in a statement said that details about Jimin’s new album "will be released after the schedule is confirmed." BigHit MUSIC also added, “We are currently coordinating the schedule with regard to Jimin’s solo debut in February and will release more details when that is confirmed.”

Previously, Jimin collaborated on the track Vibe with BIGBANG member Taeyang. This marked their first collaboration. The song has become an instant hit among V.I.P. (BIGBANG fandom) and ARMY (BTS fandom).