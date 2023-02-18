BTS: Jimin Makes A Surprise Appearance On J-Hope's Birthday Live Interaction, Talks About Jin

BTS member J-Hope celebrated his birthday with his fans by interacting with them on Weverse. The singer was soon joined by another BTS member Jimin who also chatted with fans live. The two danced together and talked about Jin as well.

For the unversed, Jin is currently serving the mandatory military service and got enlisted in the military in December 2022. The two revealed that Jin is doing well in the military and does not finding difficulty in doing tasks in military.

"Time flies for us but time is moving so slowly for Jin hyung," Jimin said talking about Jin. He added that Jin misses everyone and wants to perform again.

Meanwhile, J-hope celebrated his birthday on a good note as his documentary was released a day before his birthday i.e. February 17.

🐥: jin hyung contacted me today too he said he wanted to eat mulhoe

🐿: does the food suit him?

🐥: he says it's delicious

🐥: jin hyung doesn't find the stuff he does there difficult he just misses people and he wants to perform and that makes it hardpic.twitter.com/AVIIy8u3q4 — haley 👁👅👁 (@vmination) February 17, 2023

Talking about J-hope's album, Bighit said that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'.

"We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. J-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jimin also announced his solo album and revealed that it will release in March 2023. He went live on Weverse on February 10 to interact with fans and revealed the details about his first solo album.

He said, "I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March. I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.” Jimin recently collaborated with Big Bang's Taeyang for the song 'Vibe'.