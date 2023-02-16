BTS: Jimin, J-Hope Donate To Earthquake-Hit Turkey and Syria For Emergency Relief For Children

BTS members are known for their chartbuster songs and stellar dance moves but their fans also adore them for their philanthropy work. Jimin and J-Hope have donated around Rs 1.29 crores to help children in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake caused massive destruction.

According to UNICEF Korea, Jimin donated approximately 78,000 USD (Rs 64,52,850) and J-Hope donated as well to Turkey and Syria for emergency relief for children affected by the earthquake. J-Hope and Jimin's total donations are approximately Rs 1.29 crores.

Earlier, Jang Sung Kyu, Yang Dong Geun, Kim Jin Woo, and other South Korean celebrities donated as well.

On the work front, J-Hope will release his documentary 'J-Hope in the Box' on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17. Talking about J-hope's album, Bighit said that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'.

"We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Meanwhile, Jimin also announced his solo album and revealed that it will release in March 2023. He went live on Weverse on February 10 to interact with fans and revealed the details about his first solo album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

He said, "I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March. I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

Jimin recently collaborated with Big Bang's Taeyang for the song 'Vibe'. He last collaborated with Ha Sung-woon on the song 'With You', which was featured in the Korean drama 'Our Blues'.