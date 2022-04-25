New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's much-awaited OST is finally here. The wait for BTS ARMY is finally over and they are over the moon as it is the first time Jimin has lent his voice to the OST of a Korean drama. OST from K-drama Our Blues 'With You' was released on April 24.

Within 5 hours of the release of With You, it topped the iTunes charts in at least 100 different regions. It becomes the fastest song to achieve this position. This record was set by BTS' song Dynamite, thus Jimin's duet with Ha Sung Woon has broken the record set by Dynamite. Other members of BTS have sung for the Korean dramas. Previously, V sang the song Christmas Tree for the drama 'Our Beloved Summer'.

Here listen to this soulful song:

Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon has lent his voice to many hit Korean dramas including Her Private Life, The King: Eternal Monarch, True Beauty, etc.

Also Read
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan sizzles in black bikini in pool party, fans..
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan sizzles in black bikini in pool party, fans..

BTS ARMY is celebrating Jimin's success and is happy for their favourite idol. Take a look at their reactions. 

Our Blues, starring, Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin. premiered on April 9. It revolves around the sweet and bitter life of people standing at the end, climax, or beginning of life, and depicts their stories in an omnibus format against the backdrop of Jeju Island.

Also Read
Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat go on double date with Mouni Roy, Suraj..
Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat go on double date with Mouni Roy, Suraj..

Meanwhile, BTS' new album 'We Are Bulletproof' will release on June 10, 2022. Their last song was 'Permission to Dance' which was released in 2021. Recently, BTS ended their 4 days concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' that was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA. Moreover, they also performed at the Grammys Award 2022, where they were also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Butter.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav