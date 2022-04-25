New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's much-awaited OST is finally here. The wait for BTS ARMY is finally over and they are over the moon as it is the first time Jimin has lent his voice to the OST of a Korean drama. OST from K-drama Our Blues 'With You' was released on April 24.

Within 5 hours of the release of With You, it topped the iTunes charts in at least 100 different regions. It becomes the fastest song to achieve this position. This record was set by BTS' song Dynamite, thus Jimin's duet with Ha Sung Woon has broken the record set by Dynamite. Other members of BTS have sung for the Korean dramas. Previously, V sang the song Christmas Tree for the drama 'Our Beloved Summer'.

Here listen to this soulful song:

Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon has lent his voice to many hit Korean dramas including Her Private Life, The King: Eternal Monarch, True Beauty, etc.

BTS ARMY is celebrating Jimin's success and is happy for their favourite idol. Take a look at their reactions.

No but jimin really broke dynamite's record and got 100 #1s within 5 hrs within 5 HRS ??? this is insane — kikii⁷ (@angelicjeonz) April 25, 2022

My mom and I are watching Our Blues and Jimin's song finally played on the latest episode and my mom was like "I need a lighter for this song" 😭 — 💗💜💖⟭⟬Aɴɢɪᴇ⁷💖정국_Admirer💖💜💗∞ (@jungooscheeks) April 25, 2022

#jimin bowed when PTD debuted at number 1 on Billboard's HOT 100 🥺 now I wonder how he'll react when he finds out that he broke the record for dynamite#WithYou pic.twitter.com/p4brQIS8PI — LAV⁷ (@jeonjungk91k) April 25, 2022

JIMIN first OST achieved 100 #1 on iTunes history. JIMIN is fastest Korean Soloists Artist make this history 😍💜 jimin break the Dynamite record 🎉🎉 Proud of you Jimin 🥰💜



JIMIN THE FASTEST ACT

CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN #RecordBreakerJimin pic.twitter.com/sJbni4txAe — Jungkook 😍 Bangtan Ki Desi Girl ⁷ (@RituKookie) April 25, 2022

Our Blues, starring, Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin. premiered on April 9. It revolves around the sweet and bitter life of people standing at the end, climax, or beginning of life, and depicts their stories in an omnibus format against the backdrop of Jeju Island.

Meanwhile, BTS' new album 'We Are Bulletproof' will release on June 10, 2022. Their last song was 'Permission to Dance' which was released in 2021. Recently, BTS ended their 4 days concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' that was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA. Moreover, they also performed at the Grammys Award 2022, where they were also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Butter.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav