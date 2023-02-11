BTS: Jimin Finally Announces His First Solo-Album, Plans To Release It In March | Deets Inside

The K-pop group 'BTS' is currently on a hiatus as all the members are focusing on their projects and will soon move forward with their military enlistment. After RM and J-hope, Jimin finally announced that he is also working on his solo album and is planning to release it in March 2023.

Jimin went live on Weverse on February 10 to interact with fans and revealed the details about his first solo album.

Revealing the details about the album, he said, "I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March. I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

He further added, "You’ve been waiting for such a long time that I wanted to quickly announce this news first before starting."

Earlier, Jimin attended an event by Dior at the Paris Fashion Week as their brand's global ambassador. He posted pictures with David Beckham and Robert Pattison on Instagram. At the event, Jimin sported a monochromatic look that included a grey-beige suit and paired it with a cashmere turtleneck. He completed his look by sporting combat boots.

Meanwhile, Jimin recently collaborated with Big Bang's Taeyang for the song 'Vibe'.

While talking about his collaboration with Jimin, Taeyang told Rolling Stones, "last summer, I had the opportunity to meet with the members of BTS at various private gatherings and events. Through that, we naturally had meals together, and I met Jimin as well. The conversation came up very organically, like, ‘There’s some music we’ve put together, do you have interest in working together?’ and he said he would really love to. After that, he came to our studio, we played the music for him, and he really liked it."

Jimin last collaborated with Ha Sung-woon on the song 'With You', which was featured in the Korean drama 'Our Blues'.