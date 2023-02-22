The south-Korean boyband, BTS's Jmin officially announced the release date of his solo album. The BIGHIT MUSIC shared an official statement regarding Jimin's first solo album, FACE, which will be out on March 24 at 1 p.m. KST.

The Agency's statement read:

Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album “FACE.”

“FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist.

Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.

Pre-order date: From 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST)

Release date: From 1 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023 (KST)

Thank you.

Jimin also unveiled the much-awaited teaser for FACE. Take a look:

Soon after the teaser went viral on social media, ARMY took to the Twitter handle and showed excitement. A fan wrote, "jimin and his live for pink toned concepts, he‘s so dollie for that," another one tweeted, "SO JIMIN ALREADY GAVE US A SPOILER AND WE DIDN'T REALIZE?????"

jimin and his live for pink toned concepts, he‘s so dollie for that pic.twitter.com/IYZ32CnHTS — doll jimin🪞 (@dollfolders) February 21, 2023

SO JIMIN ALREADY GAVE US A SPOILER AND WE DIDN'T REALIZE????? pic.twitter.com/Ldfba1hEBf — Carolyne🌱⁷ 🃏🧑‍🚀💙❤️‍🔥 (@mhereonlyforbts) February 21, 2023

A fan wrote, "Whaaaaaaaaaaat? FACE IS COMING JIMIN IS COMING JIMIN FACE FIRST SOLO ALBUM JIMIN SOLO ALBUM."