BTS' Jimin And V Share Top Bed-Time Secret And Its About Going Topless | Read More

ARMY, here's another fun fact! It's no secret that during their time In The SOOP, some of the BTS members have been spotted without their shirts on while going to bed. Jimin and V recently confirmed all the rumours to be true.

For those who are unfamiliar, Weverse is introducing a show featuring the members of BTS discussing their nighttime routines. Thanks to Jimin and V's clips, we know that the two prefer to sleep shirtless.

When it was Jimin's time to reveal all his secrets, he stated, "I don't think I have a separate set of pyjamas. I usually sleep without a shirt. Not completely naked, but I tend to sleep without a top. I bought pyjamas once, but I am on my phone a lot and pyjamas don't normally have pockets so that's when I stopped wearing them.”

jimin sleeps shirtless... i have so many thoughts in my head rn pic.twitter.com/DNe5ukHk90 — ☾⁷ PJM1 (@flirtyjmin) January 25, 2023

V, on the other hand, had a succinct explanation; he said, "I sleep topless and with a pyjama bottom or else I can't sleep."

Well, ARMY, the wait is finally over! All the speculation can officially come to an end. Of course, die-hard BTS followers already knew what was coming, as they no doubt recall when the BTS editors added a shirt to Jimin's look shortly after he got out of bed and into the shared living area. To top it off, V too loves driving the internet into a frenzy with his routine shirtless selfies and videos.

Recently BTS member Suga, attended the Valentino spring collection fashion show in Paris. The singer, rapper, and music producer was announced as Valentino's latest brand ambassador and was the third member of the K-pop group to arrive in the city for the event.

Suga wore a Maison ensemble from the Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear line that was entirely beige in colour. Jimin and J-Hope of BTS had previously gone to the Paris Fashion Week, and their attendance at the Dior show caused a stir on the internet as the two looked stunning.