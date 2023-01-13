BTS Jimin And BIGBANG's Taeyang 'Vibe' Song OUT: Duo Flaunts Smooth Dance Moves, Mesmerising Vocals | Watch

BTS Jimin and Big Bang's Taeyang's much-awaited song 'Vibe' is finally out. This was a dream collaboration for many K-pop fans and it is also Jimin's first song after the hiatus of BTS.

Watch the music video of 'Vibe' here:

From showing the stellar and smooth dance moves to their amazing vocals, 'Vibe' has impressed the fans.

Taeyang is a well-known name in the South Korean music industry and has been ruling his fans' hearts since his debut in 2006 as a member of the K-pop group Big Bang. His second solo album 'Rise' became one of the most popular music albums in 2014 and made it to Billboard 200 as well.

In 2018, Taeyang began his mandatory military service and was discharged in 2019.

While talking about his collaboration with Jimin, Taeyang told Rolling Stones, "last summer, I had the opportunity to meet with the members of BTS at various private gatherings and events. Through that, we naturally had meals together, and I met Jimin as well. The conversation came up very organically, like, ‘There’s some music we’ve put together, do you have interest in working together?’ and he said he would really love to. After that, he came to our studio, we played the music for him, and he really liked it."

Taeyang also talked about his experience of working with Jimin and said that he is very thankful to Jimin for putting so much effort into the song.

"Since we’re not under the same label, there were definitely things we had to work out. But we both really wanted to make a really great song and a really great music video. That’s what we want to show everyone. That feeling was strong for both of us. We worked really hard and I think it resulted in the song’s quality and the music video’s quality. It was cohesive in that way. Jimin put in more effort than anyone and I’m very thankful for that," Taeyang told Rolling Stones.

Talking about Jimin's work front, he collaborated with Ha Sung-woon on the song 'With You', which was featured in the Korean drama 'Our Blues'.