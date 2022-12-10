BTS Jimin And BIGBANG's Taeyang To Collaborate For An Album? YG Entertainment Reacts

BTS members are currently on hiatus and busy focusing on their solo projects. After J-hope, RM and Jin's solo album release, all eyes are on Jimin. As per the latest buzz, Jimin will collaborate with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for an album. However, Jimin is likely to feature in Taeyang's solo album. YG Entertainment has finally reacted to these reports.

Speaking about the reports of Jimin and Taeyang's collaboration, YG Entertainment said, "We’re currently checking [whether it’s true].”

Meanwhile, BigHit Music hasn't responded to these reports yet.

Jimin previously collaborated with Ha Sung Woon in 2022 for 'With You', a song for the Korean drama 'Our Blues'. He also sang 'Christmas' as a holiday gift for his fans. He made his solo album debut with 'Promise' in 2018.

BTS members will soon start the procedure of their military enlistment. Jin will be the first member of the group to move forward with his military enlistment which will happen in December 2022. Big Hit Music and Jin requested fans to gather for his farewell as Jin does not want to create any problems for others.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

The K-pop group will reunite as a group in 2025. BTS also made history after 'Yet To Come' becomes their first Korean language song to be nominated at the Grammys.

The group has received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.