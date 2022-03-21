New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With songs such as Lie, Serendipity, and Filter, BTS’ Jimin has achieved a new milestone in the year 2022. On March 20, BTS’ Jimin set a new record to become the first and only South Korean male soloist to have 3 songs sell over 500,000 units in the USA. 'Lie' was BTS' Jimin's first song that sell over 500k units in February, while, ‘Serendipity’ and ‘Filter’ also crossed the mark in the last week.

Earlier, in February 2018, Rolling Stone selected BTS' Jimin songs in the list of 100 Best Songs of BTS. In the ranking, from No. 1 'Spring Day' to No. 100 'Cypher Part 1', a variety of songs from all genres from BTS' debut album to recent albums were introduced, while, Jimin's solo songs 'Filter', 'Serendipity', all three songs of 'Lie’ and 'Friend', were also included in the BEST songs list.

As per the list, BTS' Jimin's Serendipity (2018) was placed 25th among famous popular songs such as BTS' theme song. According to Rolling stone, the song is " the most delicate love song in which a simple request to a person, 'Just let me love you,' is performed with the voice of the most delicate tenor."

Jimin's Lie (2016), his debut was also included in the list at 32nd spot. According to Jimin, he defined the song as, "In general, high-pitched vocals are sweet, but when Jimin sings, it transforms into an unforgettable cry, sorrow, and wailing."

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys is currently on a break after their four-show concert in Los Angeles. The K-Pop boys band will resume their live tour BTS Permission To Dance On Stage in LA after performing in the Grammy Awards.

The 'Permission To Dance- On stage tour' will resume from 8th April 2022 and will go on till 16th April 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Los Angeles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh