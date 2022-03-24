New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS' J-Hope has tested positive for Covid-19, his agency BigHit Music on Thursday confirmed. The member of the popular South Korean band BTS is doing fine and currently undergoing treatment at his home. J-Hope is the latest member of BTS who got diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus. Prior to J-Hope, RM, Jin, Suga, and V had tested positive for the virus.

The rapper was all set to perform in the Grammys in the first week of April and after that BTS' was to kick start their Permission to Dance tour in the USA. But, BTS' agency has assured that the rapper will participate in all the scheduled events once his treatment concludes.

The band’s agency released a statement that read, “J Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today. J-Hope has completed three rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any other extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and is undergoing treatment at home, while under quarantine. J-Hope is planning to take part in activities, scheduled to take place next month, once his treatment concludes.”

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid j-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities," the statement concluded.

Praying for the speedy recovery 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Get well soon Hobi💜

Love you lots 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/WtvP5a79Ls — Trusfrated_Hangry⁷ (@Shristy99) March 24, 2022

"COVID get the hell out."



GET WELL SOON HOBI. Praying for your speedy recovery 🙏pic.twitter.com/ueqUbhipU5 — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS' die heart fans and ARMY have flooded the internet wishing Hobi a speedy recovery. Praying for your speedy recovery my love. I hope you feel better. Take care hobi," a fan tweeted. “Get well soon, sunshine!!!! we love you so much!!!" added another.

i hoped we won't be getting such announcement again.. but oh..pls not my sunshine.. hobi baby.. i'm praying for your speedy recovery :( @BTS_twt — ✮ri (@jeonadlibs) March 24, 2022

Earlier, BTS' had performed in Seoul under their Permission to Dance Tour. Also, the OT7 is nominated in the Grammys and they will mark their second performance in the Grammy Awards this year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh