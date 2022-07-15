BTS' J-Hope Shows His Fierce And Feisty Side In New Song 'Arson' | Watch

BTS' J-Hope is unstoppable with his new album 'Jack In The Box' and has released another single from his solo album. After the success of his previous song 'More', J-Hope released the official music video of the song 'Arson'. As BTS is taking a 'hiatus' to focus on their solo projects, J-hope is the first member to announce his solo album.

J-hope is seen in a very different look for the music video. The video already has over 4 million views and 1 million likes within 6 hours.

Meanwhile, 'More' has debuted on the Billboard Charts at Number 82. J-Hope's album tracklist also includes Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone.

Talking about J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'. "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

"J-Hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album 'Jack In The Box', represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced. Please stay tuned and we will continue to provide you with more details on the album. We hope that you look forward to ‘Jack In The Box’ and send j-hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist," the agency added.

Moreover, BTS will conduct a global concert in October to strengthen Busan’s bidding for the world expo. The Kpop group were appointed as the ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo. They also released their song 'Yet To Come' on their ninth debut anniversary.