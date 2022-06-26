BTS' J-Hope Releases Teaser Of Solo Album 'Jack In The Box' | Watch

K-pop group BTS have a massive fan following all over the world. Recently, the bangtan boys had announced that they are taking a 'hiatus', which made their fans sad. But the band also announced that they want to focus on their solo projects in the coming time. Now, good news for all BTS fans, your favourite J-Hope has announced his new solo album called 'Jack In The Box' and also shared the teaser.

Take a look at the teaser of J-hope's new album 'Jack In The Box'.

BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'. "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

BigHit Music further added, "J-Hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album “Jack In The Box,” represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced. Please stay tuned and we will continue to provide you with more details on the album. We hope that you look forward to ‘Jack In The Box’ and send j-hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist."

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook recently collaborated with the singer Charlie Puth. The song called 'Left And Right' became a massive hit within two days. Listen to the song here.

BTS consists of seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They recently released their song 'Yet To Come'. The group also met US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. They also performed at the Grammys Award 2022 and were nominated as well. They created history after winning three Billboards Music Awards 2022.