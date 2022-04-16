New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kpop Band BTS is currently busy with their Permission to Dance Tour in Las Vegas, but they took their time out to attend the pop singer Lady Gaga's concert. The fans can't keep calm after seeing the video and photos of BTS member J-Hope at the concert. Now, to add the cherry on top, J-Hope aka Hobi has posted some pictures with Lady Gaga on his Instagram page.

Sharing the photos, J-Hope wrote a sweet message, “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me since I wanted to see her performance so much. Today, on the stage, she was incredible, but off the stage, she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga, my queen forever! Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz! I cheer you on as a fan! Love U!”.

One person tweeted, "Our dearest sunshine HOBI enjoying GAGA concert", meanwhile another fan wrote, "hobi blew some kisses to armys outside when they left lady gaga’s concert venue. He’s so precious pls i hope he had sm fun!"

I just watched Jhope stand up to record video of money falling at Lady Gaga for his IG story! 😭😭😭 Hobi is really the IG king! He’s legit posting in real time! I thought they posted stuff way later. pic.twitter.com/IX2cOGwAXU — Andrea ⁷ (@andrea7ot) April 15, 2022

Earlier, the photos of Taehyung with Lady Gaga surfaced online and went viral on social media. V and Lady Gaga met at the 64th Grammys Award, where both BTS and Lady Gaga performed.

Taehyung junto a Lady Gaga en la ceremonia de los Grmmys. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/4dCHjePJHM — mica | jimin ost (@sugadboy) April 5, 2022

Currently, the Bangtan Boys are busy with their Permission to Dance Tour, Las Vegas live concert. They performed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8 and April 9. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will perform again on April 15 and 16 in Las Vegas.

