New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kpop Band BTS is currently busy with their Permission to Dance Tour in Las Vegas, but they took their time out to attend the pop singer Lady Gaga's concert. The fans can't keep calm after seeing the video and photos of BTS member J-Hope at the concert. Now, to add the cherry on top, J-Hope aka Hobi has posted some pictures with Lady Gaga on his Instagram page.

Sharing the photos, J-Hope wrote a sweet message, “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me since I wanted to see her performance so much. Today, on the stage, she was incredible, but off the stage, she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga, my queen forever! Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz! I cheer you on as a fan! Love U!”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

One person tweeted, "Our dearest sunshine HOBI enjoying GAGA concert", meanwhile another fan wrote, "hobi blew some kisses to armys outside when they left lady gaga’s concert venue. He’s so precious pls i hope he had sm fun!"

Earlier, the photos of Taehyung with Lady Gaga surfaced online and went viral on social media. V and Lady Gaga met at the 64th Grammys Award, where both BTS and Lady Gaga performed.

Currently, the Bangtan Boys are busy with their Permission to Dance Tour, Las Vegas live concert. They performed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8 and April 9. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will perform again on April 15 and 16 in Las Vegas.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav