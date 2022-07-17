BTS: J-Hope Opens Up About Choosing Fire Theme For Song 'Arson' | Watch

BTS J-Hope is giving his fans back-to-back chartbuster songs from his solo album 'Jack In The Box'. The singer has released two songs 'More' and 'Arson' from his album and BTS ARMY is loving them. J-Hope collaborated with Instagram and shared a fun behind the scene footage of filming his song 'Arson'.

Sharing the video, Instagram wrote, "We’re on set with South Korean artist @uarmyhope (j-hope) for his new single 'Arson'."

In the video, J-Hope talks about his experience of shooting his new song and also talks about why he chose fire as the theme. He said, "Since the song title is 'Banghwa', which means 'Arson' many things are being set on fire, leaving ashes behind. The theme is visualised starting with this outfit. Overall, I plan to capture the message of this song with this music video. Since I was young I have been working with sparks of passion. And I thought these sparks are the right material for it. That's why I chose fire."

J-Hope also hoped that his fans will love his new side and enjoy the song. "In fact, I put a lot of effort into this album. I tried to show my true colours in it, I tried a lot of new things as well. While you are listening to my album, I hope you see this new side of J-hope and enjoy it", J-Hope added.

Arson has also already gained over 13 million views and over 3 million likes within 2 days.

J-Hope's album tracklist also includes Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone. Talking about J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement, "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."