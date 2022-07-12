BTS' J-Hope Gets 2nd Entry On Billboard Charts With 'More'; Fans Are Proud

K-pop group BTS announced that they are taking a 'hiatus' to focus on their solo projects. BTS member J-hope is the first member to announce his solo album called 'Jack In The Box'. He recently released his song 'More' from the album, which broke many records. Now, J-Hope's song has debuted on the Billboard Charts and his fans are proud of him.

Sharing the news, the official Twitter account of Billboard Charts wrote, "J-Hope's "More" debuts at No. 82 on this week's #Hot100. It's his second career solo entry on the chart, after "Chicken Noodle Soup" in 2019."

Apart from 'More', J-Hope's album tracklist includes Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if…, Safety Zone and Arson.

Meanwhile, fans are over the moon after knowing J-Hope's achivements. Take a look at some reactions.

Earlier, J-hope also shared the concept photoshoot of his next song 'Arson'.

'More' has over 38 million views and over 5 million likes within 11 days. Talking about J-hope's album, BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'. "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, BTS will also hold a global concert in October 2022. The Kpop group was appointed as the ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo. In a meeting attended by Park Jung Wook, the secretary-general of the 2030 Busan World Expo bidding committee, Lee Sung Kwon, the deputy economic mayor of Busan, and Park Ji Won, the CEO of HYBE, it was decided that BTS will conduct a global concert in October to strengthen Busan’s bidding for the world expo.

On the occasion of BTS' ninth debut anniversary, they released their song 'Yet To Come'. Recently, Jungkook collaborated with the singer Charlie Puth for the song 'Left And Right'.