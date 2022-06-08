New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS’ J-Hope has once again created history after being included as a headliner for this year's Lollapalooza Festival, taking place in Chicago's Grant Park from July 28-31. J-Hope will close out the festival on Sunday, July 31, making history as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major US music festival. Lollapalooza is an annual four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago, US.

According to the music extravaganza's official Twitter page, J-Hope will perform on the closing day of Lollapalooza on July 31.

"We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival," the organisers said in a tweet shared on Tuesday night.

J-Hope also shared the announcement on his Instagram page and promised a "great show" to the audience.

"This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza. It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyy! (sic)," he wrote.

J-Hope joins co-headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day among many others, as well as sets from Kygo, Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile and more. BTS' Big Hit Music label fellow TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT) is also part of the fest line-up and the group will perform on July 30. Lollapalooza opens on July 28.

On the work front, J-Hope released his first mixtape 'Hope World' in 2018 and collaborated with American singer Becky G on his 2019 hit single "Chicken Noodle Soup", the rapper is also an active member of BTS.

