New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kpop band BTS is surely the epitome of friendship goals and brotherhood. All the members of the BTS always support each other in good times and hard times and also at each other like true friends. Recently, Jin posted a picture on Instagram with J-hope, and RM and J-hope have this hilarious reaction to the post.

Jin shared some photos with J-Hope on Instagram. In the pictures, Jin can be seen wearing a purple shirt, meanwhile, J-Hope can be seen wearing a white striped shirt with a yellow sleeveless sweater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

In this picture, J-Hope commented, "Wow, our Hyung knows how to tag!!!". Meanwhile, RM also replied hilariously on the post and commented, "Finally you know how to tag..legend". RM also wrote, "Somebody, let‘s set today as Reply anniversary".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

BTS ARMY is also loving this fun banter between their favourite K-pop Idol. One fan commented, "RM is definitely my mom when I achieve something". Meanwhile, another fan commented, "Sometimes I think Insta is seriously a joke for them", with laughing emoticons.

Meanwhile, RM also posted some pictures on Instagram recently. To this, J-hope asked RM, "Where are you? There is a place like this?".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS weverse translation (@btsweverse_translation)

Earlier, Jin got injured and also underwent surgery. He was also seen wearing a cast on his hand during Grammy's performance and during the Permission to Dance Las Vegas tour. Now, fans are relieved that Jin is completely fine as he is not wearing the hand-cast anymore.

Jin is the eldest among the seven members of BTS. Other members of BTS are Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. He is also called Worldwide Handsome by BTS ARMY for his handsome looks and beautiful voice. BTS will make a comeback with their new album 'Proof' and the album will release on June 10, 2022. Meanwhile, BTS' agency Big Hit has been sharing clips in which the members explain why they chose selected tracks for the album.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav