BTS: J-Hope's Speech While Accepting Award Makes ARMY Emotional | Watch

BTS members are currently on a hiatus to focus on their solo projects and move forward with their military enlistment. However, this is a bittersweet moment for the BTS ARMY as fans are missing their favourite idols terribly. Recently, BTS won the Daesang award for the sixth time in a row and J-hope was there to accept it.

During his speech, J-hope gave a shoutout to his fans and all the BTS members and talked about how much he missed everyone. He shared that all the members recently met for drinks and are waiting for Jin to return.

The group will reunite in 2025 and Jin is the first BTS member to go forward with his military service.

Bighit Music, in their official statement, said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

I'm not Crying, You are!!! 😭😭😭



"l look forward to the moment when the BTS members can come together and be on this stage together."

ㅡ 230107, JUNG HOSEOK 💜🔥



WELL DESERVED KINGS🔥🙌🔥

BTS BTS BTS

BTS LIVING LEGENDS

71th DAESANG FOR BTS

BTS IS THE STANDARD@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/D57X3Cnb23 — annanicole19/HalfGoddessHalfHell✨ (@annanicole8888) January 7, 2023

On J-Hope's work front, he recently release his solo album 'Jack In The Box' which became a chartbuster.

Talking about J-hope's album, Bighit said that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'.

"We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

BTS recently received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.