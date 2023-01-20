BTS' J-Hope In The Box: Release Date, Solo Album Journey, All You Need To Know About This Documentary

The K-pop group BTS is on a hiatus to focus on their solo projects and to move forward with their military enlistment. However, BTS ARMY is feeling proud as their favourite idols are climbing the ladder of success in their individual careers. Talking about the solo projects of BTS, J-Hope will be seen in the documentary 'J-hope in the Box', which will show his journey of making his solo album.

J-hope released his solo album 'Jack in the Box' which instantly became a chartbuster. Apart from his solo album, the documentary will take the viewers behind the scene of J-hope's performance at Lollapalooza.

For the unversed, J-hope became the first Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza, which is a big music festival in the US.

J-Hope in the Box Release Date:

J-Hope in the Box will release on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17, 2023, at 5 pm KST. According to IST, the documentary will release at 1:30 PM on February 17.

📅 Feb 17, 5PM (KST) on Weverse & Disney+ globally

📅 2월 17일 오후 5시 위버스 & 디즈니+ 전세계 동시 공개

Talking about J-hope's album, Bighit said that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'.

"We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

Recently, BTS won the Daesang award for the sixth time in a row and J-hope was there to accept it. During his speech, J-hope gave a shoutout to his fans and all the BTS members and talked about how much he missed everyone. He shared that all the members recently met for drinks and are waiting for Jin to return.

Meanwhile, BTS received nominations in Grammys 2023 in three categories including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.