BTS Hiatus: Is South Korea's Mandatory Military Service The Real Reason Behind Bangtan Boys Breaking Up?

A few days ago, BTS, one of the biggest boy bands in the world announced that they are taking a break from group activities to focus on individual music, however, the sudden decision by the South Korean Pop band has left people in shock and a certain debate open. BTS, taking a break after 10 years has rekindled the debate on mandatory military service that every South Korean man has to serve.

Military service is hugely contentious in South Korea where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 are meant to serve for about two years as part of efforts to defend against a hostile North Korea and with BTS' eldest Jin coming of age 29, this debate is now more live than ever.

Over the years particular categories of men have won exemptions - either allowed to put off service for a certain time or allowed to do shorter service, meaning in the year 2019, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until the age of 30.

Parliament is now debating a new amendment that would allow K-pop stars to do just three weeks of military training. And, now the fate of Jin is in hands of the South Korean parliament, on the same, Hybe the official label of BTS has not issued any comments as of yet.

While the band's management company has long presented the seven BTS members as keen to do their duty, the reality of two years of full-time military service is coming sharply into focus as time ticks by.

Jin, 29, has put off his service for as long as he can and is facing the imminent prospect of a full stint - meaning two years out of the public eye - when he turns 30.

For Jin and his band mates, waiting for parliament to decide has been hugely stressful and is the main reason they are taking a break from performing, said Yoon Sang-hyun, the lawmaker who proposed the amendment to include three-week training for K-pop stars.

"The members cited exhaustion and the need for rest as the main reason but the real reason was Jin's military service," Yoon told Reuters.

The extent to which BTS had raised South Korea's profile around the world through "soft power" should be taken into account when considering their military service, Yoon said.

"BTS has done a job that would take more than 1,000 diplomats to do," he said. Since their 2013 debut, BTS have became a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.

BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards last year, and they met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

A Gallup poll in April showed nearly 60% of South Koreans supported the bill exempting globally successful K-pop stars from full military service, with 33% opposed.

The band and their management company have steered clear of the debate but in April Big Hit official Lee Jin-Hyung told a news conference in Las Vegas that some band members were having a "hard time" because of "uncertainties" over the parliament debate. He called for a decision.

Jin asked hours later about Lee's comments, said he was letting Big Hit handle the issue though adding that what Lee said reflected his view.