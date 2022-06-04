New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kpop band BTS has a huge fan following worldwide and their fans shower love on them because of their amazing songs and swoon-worthy looks. But BTS' Indian fans are not behind at all. Desi ARMY loves and supports their favourite idols just like everyone else and is eagerly waiting for BTS to visit India. Recently, BTS revealed that they were planning to visit many countries including India in 2020. Now, the Desi ARMY are over the moon after hearing this, but some are disappointed that the plan did not work out.

In a conversation with Spotify, BTS revealed that they were supposed to visit many countries including Australia, India and South America. This visit was going to be the part of Map Of The Soul World Tour.

Meanwhile, as usual, ARMYs get united on the internet to share some hilarious reactions to this news. Some people have joked about the expensive tickets for the concert. Meanwhile, some fans have their outfits checked if the concert will happen. Not only this, but the Pakistani ARMY has also prepared to attend the concert. Take a look at some reactions:

Indian ARMYs, how are you feeling knowing @BTS_twt were planning to come to India (Mumbai) in 2020 as part of Map Of The Soul World Tour?😭😆🤯

This means it's time to start saving for our dream concert (if you haven't yet) which can possibly happen anytime soon🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/5Cd4I5vaZ7 — IST×BTS⟭⟬⁷💜🇮🇳 | Indian Streaming Fanbase (@istxbts) June 3, 2022

bts Mumbai concert outfit check ✅ pic.twitter.com/H3DGJbXkp5 — Agust⁷ (@aesha_kadri) June 3, 2022

Me and my homies trying to cross the border to attend the BTS concert in Mumbai#Pakimys pic.twitter.com/ySEUeROatB — Maira⁷🐋 (@ot7worldbts) June 3, 2022

BTS planned a concert in Mumbai but they missed the last local. — Ganeshan (@ganeshan_iyer) June 4, 2022

me at the bts concert in mumbai after selling my kidney, my dads car and my house



pic.twitter.com/SEB85218km — mich (@btsdesi) June 3, 2022

me at the bts concert in mumbai after selling my kidney, my dads car and my house. pic.twitter.com/rM6j1zYgRW — thatantisocialboy (@firoZzz77) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS will celebrate their 9 year anniversary on June 13. On this occasion, BTS will host a two-week-long celebration called BTS Festa, in which the members will interact with the fans.

Recently, the band met US President Joe Biden at the White House and discussed anti-Asian hate crimes. They also attended and performed at the Grammys Award 2022, which happened in Las Vegas. BTS recently won three Billboards Music Awards 2022, but they did not attend the event. They will make a comeback with their album Proof which will release in June. Also known as Bangtan Boys, BTS consists of seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav