BTS Global Concert To Happen In October In Busan For 2030 World Expo

K-pop group BTS had recently announced their hiatus, which left their fans heartbroken. But the good news for all the BTS fans as BTS will hold a global concert in October 2022. Recently, BTS was appointed as the ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo. In a meeting attended by Park Jung Wook, the secretary-general of the 2030 Busan World Expo bidding committee, Lee Sung Kwon, the deputy economic mayor of Busan, and Park Ji Won, the CEO of HYBE, it was decided that BTS will conduct a global concert in October to strengthen Busan’s bidding for the world expo.

Apart from the discussion about the global concert, it was also decided that an appointment ceremony will be held which will establish BTS as the ambassadors for the event. Secretary-general Park Jung Wook thanked BTS' agency HYBE for their cooperation. He said in a statement, “We thank HYBE for their active cooperation. We are confident that BTS’s support for the 2030 Busan World Expo will be of huge strength for the bidding of Busan, amidst this competitive situation. We will engage in recruitment negotiations, with the government also doing everything in its capacity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the 2030 Busan World Expo bidding committee, Lee Sung Kwon said, “This was a meaningful meeting where we could discuss concrete measures as soon as possible, after signing the memorandum of understanding. In the future too, the city of Busan will work with the government to actively support BTS, a global icon and representative of Korean culture, in their promotions as the ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo.”

On the occasion of BTS' ninth debut anniversary, they released their song 'Yet To Come'. BTS announced their hiatus to focus on their solo projects. All the members are coming out with their solo albums and songs. Recently, J-Hope announced his album 'Jack in the Box' and released his song 'More'. Meanwhile, Jungkook also collaborated with singer Charlie Puth for the song 'Left And Right'. Kpop band BTS has seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.