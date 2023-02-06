BTS Get Snubbed Again At Grammys 2023, Fans Say 'Stop Giving A Rigged Show Any Importance'

BTS was once again disregarded in the Grammys competition despite multiple nominations. This marks the third occasion that the seven-member group composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has been unsuccessful in winning a Grammy. They were also not present at the event, where they had previously put on captivating performances for the past three years.

BTS received nominations for the 2023 Grammys for three of their tracks: Dynamite, Butter, and My Universe featuring Coldplay. Additionally, BTS was also nominated for Best Music Video, and J-Hope was recognised for his solo work with a nomination for "=(Equal Sign)".

After the Grammys 2023 results were announced, fans expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter. One fan wrote, "Grammys voters need to listen to Equal Sign and stop letting hate paralyse their minds. They are the victims of their own prejudice refusing to even listen… missing out on some of this generation's best music because of their preconceived notions of BTS."

A second remarked, "Grammys fail BTS because the Grammys Awards are racist no matter how much the artists were talented, relevant and their songs top charts, but if you're not white from US you have no chance."

It's telling that no member of BTS showed up for any America award shows since Grammy's last year including BB . Their Grammy live heavily hinted that they were over them and then add the odd one or two acknowledgement twts — It_takes_two 𐤀🐰🐻 (@RabbitPanther) February 6, 2023

A third added, "Grammys keep disrespecting, using and attacking BTS indirectly through articles or through disguised racism. I don't see why you all even hope for one anymore, Joon especially was done and over with them since 2020. Stop giving a rigged show any importance."

This year, BTS was defeated by Taylor Swift for Best Music Video and by Sam Smith and Kim Petras for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammys.

After BTS' loss last year, the group's RM had told a Las Vegas crowd, "I know there's a lot of noises out there about our Grammys and the team itself. ... But, you know, why give a s— about it? Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate, but if it was me, I'd rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and forget about it — rather than tweeting about it or some interview. I wouldn't do that 'cause I'm a grown-up."

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles on February 5.