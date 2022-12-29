BTS: From Global Cafe Events To Bus Project, This Is How ARMYs Will Celebrate V's Birthday

BTS ARMY can't keep calm as their favourite idol Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, will celebrate his 27th birthday tomorrow. His fans have left no stone unturned to make sure his birthday celebration will be grand worldwide.

From opening cafes to decorating buses to making donations, take a look at how BTS ARMY will celebrate V's birthday.

Indian ARMYs birthday project:

The Indian fanbase of V 'Taehyung India Fanbase' sent an advertisement video to Mumbai's Infinity Mall, which will be India's largest LED screen and to 'Vardaan Market' in Kolkata. This advertisement video has been sent from December 28 to 31st.

The Cafe Project:

Nuna V has reportedly been self-funding one of the biggest global cafe events ever. For the unversed, Nuna V is one of the most-followed Korean fansites of V. The main of the cafe project is to celebrate their favourite singer’s birthday. It will reportedly be held in six different cafes across several countries including South Korea, Japan, and Dubai.

The Bus Project:

Nuna V will reportedly organise the ‘Vung Vung Bus’ which is decorated with Taehyung’s photographs. The buses will be purple-themed, which is a reference to V's 'purple you' comment.

China's ARMYs birthday project:

V has a huge fan following in China as well and one of the largest fan clubs is 'Baidu Viva'. The fan club announced that it would advertise on all 22 screen sets of Oculus for two days from December 29th to the 30th.

This year brought many changes for the BTS, where the group achieved success and also focus on their individual growth. The K-pop group celebrated their 9th debut anniversary this year and also released its song 'Yet To Come' on the occasion.

At their 9th anniversary, BTS gave a shock to their fans after announcing hiatus. The group said that they are taking a short break to focus on their solo projects. Later, the group finally decided to go forward with their military enlistment which was also the reason for the break. BTS' eldest member Jin was the first member to go forward with his military enlistment.