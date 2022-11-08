BTS: Former Ministry of Foreign Affairs Employee Attempted To Sell Jungkook's Hat For $7100

BTS member Jungkook enjoys a huge fan following across the world and his fans love him for his mesmerizing voice and sense of style. The singer manages to grab the attention with his impeccable fashion sense and BTS ARMY wouldn't mind having something from his wardrobe in his closet. However, a former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attempted to sell BTS Jungkook's hat online in October 2022.

The incident came to the light when the ex-Ministry of Foreign Affairs employee tried to sell Jungkook's hat for 10 million won, which is approximately $7100. The ex-employee claimed that Jungkook forgot his hat in the waiting area when BTS visited the Passport Division to make their passports. He reportedly claimed that he acquired ownership of the hat as no one came to claim it for six months.

The person who tried to sell the hat online deleted the post & turned himself in to the police on October 19th KST after the post became controversial and received much criticism. #bts #BTSARMY#JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/e5RkEuNkgp — _bangtan_radio (@_bangtan_radio) November 7, 2022

According to Korean media, the police said, "We charged A with embezzlement of lost articles. We have concluded investigations and A has admitted to the allegations. We are further looking into the legal basis if we should charge him with occupational embezzlement instead."



The person turned himself in to the police after things became controversial. Later, HYBE Entertainment confirmed that Jungkook lost his hat in the waiting room of the passport department.

Meanwhile, BTS will soon enlist for their military enlistment. "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," BigHit said in an official statement.

Jin will be the first member to enlist in the military and was reported to start the procedure at the end of October.

BigHit Music official said in a statement, "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government."

Other members of BTS will enlist the military service based on their individual schedules and plans. BTS will reconvene as a group again in around 2025 after their service commitment.