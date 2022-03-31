New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bangtan Boys fever is high than ever! BTS boys RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Suga just graced TIME magazine with another cover page photo. Including this latest edition of TIME, BTS has appeared third time on the cover of popular magazines. The famous OT7 looked dashing in all-formal avatars. The seven-piece band when it comes to fashion sense is above all. Rocking a cover photo or any photoshoot is a BTS game.

BTS boys always manage to sway all with their eccentric sartorial choices and this TIME cover photoshoot was no different. The famous K-pop septet has often graced many other photoshoots in style. Celine, Dior, Givenchy, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Ralph Lauren have all outfitted RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and JungKook. You name it and BTS members have worn that outfit.

BTS keeps their fans super inspired by thier fashion sense and their mind-blowing music. The popular band has done several photo shoots and red carpet looks so far here is a look at some of the best-dressed moments of this Korean Pop band.

Check BTS' best-dressed photoshoots here:

BTS will be performing in the Grammy Awards 2022 on April 3rd in Las Vegas. The boys have already left for LA and while jetting off they sported uber-cool airport fashion and gave airport look goals. The Bangtan Boys followed by a Grammy performance will resume their Permission to Dance Tour in Las Vegas from April 8 till April 16.

Posted By: Ashita Singh