BTS Faces Possible Military Conscription As South Korea Ups Chorus For 'OT7' To Enlist

Military Service for BTS is a debate that is going on for a long time now. Earlier, the South Korean government had granted special permission to BTS RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook by extending the minimum age limit for enrolling into services from 28 to 30 but now, the buzz around their mandatory military duties are high as BTS' oldest member, Jin faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

Now, according to the latest developments, the commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration Lee Ki Sik told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfil their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalize its position on the issue, reported news agency AP.

For the unversed, in South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. However, the law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

Without a revision of the law, the government can take steps to grant special exemptions. But past exemptions for people have triggered a serious debate about the fairness of the system. And, that has led the government to give some serious thoughts on exempting BTS members ' from mandatory military services'.

In one survey conducted to ask citizens' thoughts on the issue, it was learnt that about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers such as BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should serve in the military.

Meanwhile, earlier in August, Lee said if BTS members join the military, they would likely be allowed to continue practising and to join other non-serving BTS members in overseas group tours.

However, it should be noted that people who are exempted from the draft are released from the military after three weeks of basic training. They are also required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and continue serving in their professional fields for 34 months