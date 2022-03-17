New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bangtan Boys are loved everywhere. Despite having a busy and hectic schedule, these BTS Boys know how to enjoy and have fun. You would think that V, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-hope, Jin will get exhausted after a long day at the shoot but no these latest clips shared by BIG HIT under Bangtan Zip will prove you wrong.

In this Bangtan Zip video, you will see many things crazy, from an impromptu piano session to defeating each other in games and a wild hike in Birch tree forest is what BTS' break time looks like.

The crazy BTS break time video opens with a crow choir by the boys in midst of the jungle, they then jammed on the piano a bit only to later scoop ice-creams and defeat each other in video games. In the short clip, all the BTS boys are looking uber-cool in their sleepwear and casual outfits.

Check out the full video here:

As soon as the BTS' break time video was shared on the internet, BTS ARMY went crazy and hogged up the comment section. Till now the video has garnered more than 258K views on Facebook and 297.9K likes on Twitter.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, "My God, right in the heart hehe 💜🤧😭 what beautiful memories this brings me, thanks for sharing such memorable moments of our boys I love you guys, thanks for making ARMY so happy ☺️I wish you much love, health, prosperity and that you continue to succeed, Borahae fills me with great pride," meanwhile another said, "This is so awesome keep up the good work."

For the unversed, BTS Zip is a video series of BTS Boy band that gives us a glimpse into the carefree world of RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V. Labelled as 'BTS moments you can always keep with you, the Bangtan zip is quite similar to Bangtan Bombs, except the fact that it is available on Facebook too.

Posted By: Ashita Singh