BTS Composer Bobby Jung Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For Illegally Recording Naked Woman

Korean musician Bobby Jung, also known as Jung Dae Wook, of the celebrated musical duo Autumn Vacation, has been condemned to one year of imprisonment according to Allkpop.

He was being probed for allegedly filming a naked video of a woman without her permission.

On Wednesday, the court also ordered Bobby to take 40 hours of sexual violence classes and a 5-year ban from working in any facilities that provide services to minors, youngsters or disabled persons, reportedly.

Bobby has composed a number of songs. Among the music stars of the Korean entertainment industry, he has collaborated with BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER. A selection of their tunes includes I'm Fine, Filter, Home, 134340, Dream Glow, Way Home, Roller Coaster and 20 cm to name a few.

According to Allkpop, in the final ruling by the Seoul Western District Court, it was declared, "Jung filmed victim 'A's body illegally without consent, and the victim is experiencing significant mental shock and humiliation.

"While the victim's side is requesting severe punishment for Jung's action, Jung did not demonstrate an attitude of reflection.

"Taking into account that Jung did not distribute this footage to anyone, and that he has no similar offense, Jung is hereby sentenced to 1 year in prison," the court maintained.

Reportedly, the court adjudged that the vocalist was not responsible for assaulting 'A' because of the lack of proof.

In 2020, Bobby was accused of unlawfully filming and sexually assaulting someone. The issue stirred up a controversy on the internet after the victim’s relatives came out in public.

Numerous fans also reacted strongly to the claims and demanded a boycott of his work. Some also compiled a playlist of his songs and asked others to refrain from listening.

The incident also led to the cancellation of the Autumn Vacation gig. Bobby later took down his Instagram page after the scandal came to light.

As reported by MBC News, the victim tragically committed suicide, leaving a note which stated,"I am suffering due to someone." This case was supposedly dropped by prosecutors earlier this year.