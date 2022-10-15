BTS Busan Concert: When, Where And How To Watch K-Pop Group's Concert In India

K-POP GROUP BTS is all set to perform in their concert in Busan on October 15 as a part of the 2030 World Expo. The group took a short break recently to focus on their solo projects and will reunite once again for their 'Yet To Come' Concert. Meanwhile, BTS was also appointed as the brand ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The concert will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15. Moreover, the fans won't have to buy tickets for the concert as it will be free. If you are from India and are a fan of BTS, know when and where to watch this concert.

BTS Busan Concert: When, Where and How to Watch the Concert

BTS Concert will be telecasted on Weverse, Zepeto and Naver Now. Moreover, in India, you can watch the concert live on the Weverse app for free at 2:30 pm IST on October 15. The concert will start at 6 PM KST.

To watch the concert, first install the Weverse app and make an account. Then, join the BTS Weverse Community. After joining the community, you will find four tabs- Feed, Artist, Media and LIVE. Click on the Live option and you can watch the concert live.

Meanwhile, in July 2022, Park Jung Wook, the secretary-general of the 2030 Busan World Expo bidding committee, Lee Sung Kwon, the deputy economic mayor of Busan, and Park Ji Won, the CEO of HYBE, decided that BTS will conduct a global concert in October to strengthen Busan’s bidding for the world expo.

Secretary-general Park Jung Wook thanked BTS' agency HYBE for their cooperation. He said in a statement, “We thank HYBE for their active cooperation. We are confident that BTS’s support for the 2030 Busan World Expo will be of huge strength for the bidding of Busan, amidst this competitive situation. We will engage in recruitment negotiations, with the government also doing everything in its capacity.”

Kpop group BTS has seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.