BTS' Busan Concert: Over 50 Million Viewers On 'Bangtan Boys' Concert's Livestream

BTS took the world by storm at their Busan Concert which was conducted to support the 2030 World Expo. The K-pop group earlier announced that they are taking a short break to focus on their solo project. The Busan concert was their first performance together after announcing hiatus and BTS ARMY was on cloud nine.

BTS ARMY showed immense love to their favourite K-pop group as the concert was viewed by close to 50 million people. The concert was free of cost and was also live-streamed on various applications for free.

The concert was held in Asiad Main Stadium in Busan and over 50,000 people attended it. Moreover, around 10,000 people in the city watched the live retransmission at the Busan Port, and a further 2,000 gathered in Haeundae, the tourist area that recently played host to the Busan International Film Festival.

Talking about online streaming, the concert was live-streamed through Weverse, the fan platform operated by the band's management group Hybe Entertainment. The Hybe Entertainment claimed that the live streaming had approximately 49 million views. Local TV broadcast in Korea on JTBC claimed a high 3.3 per cent rating, suggesting at least another million TV viewers. The concert began with 'Mic Drop' and continued with 'Run BTS', running to 19 songs in total.

The concert was held to promote and represent Korean culture. Hybe in a statement said, "TS performed 'Ma City' showcasing graphic images of Busan's beautiful landmarks and scenery. The 'Idol' stage caught the eyes of the global audience with Korean traditional visuals and performances such as Bukcheong Saja Noreum (a Korean traditional game that involves dancing with lion masks)."

Meanwhile, at the end of the concert, BTS' eldest member Jin announced his solo album and said that he will collaborate with his favourite artist as well. The details about Jin's solo album have been kept under wraps as of now.

Earlier, J-hope released his solo album 'Jack in the Box' and was the first member to release his solo album after BTS' break. Whereas, other BTS members are also focusing on their solo projects.

(With IANS inputs)