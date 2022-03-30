New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bangtan Boys, the very famous Korean boy band BTS is going to perform at the Grammy Awards 2022 in Las Vegas in the United States on April 3. BTS Boys RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have already jetted off to Vegas for their much-anticipated performance. All boys group BTS left on March 28 and arrived at Incheon International Airport and turned it into a fashion show with eccentric sartorial choices.

Known for bringing their A-game in fashion, the beloved BTS Boys never ceases to amaze fans, ARMY, and fashion enthusiasts. The famous OT7 several times have made headlines for donning some of the most exclusive and expensive looks and their recent Airport appearance was nothing less.

BTS’ V wore a brown jacket and flower-patterned shirt, showing off his good fashion sense. In particular, he brought his self-designed MD Boston bag, and not only his outfit was uber-cool but expensive too. V wore the outfit that costs a whooping of Rs 12 lakhs. He sported his expensive look with a Cartier watch costing Rs 7,00,000 and Dior Blazer costing Rs 2,00,000.

Suga, was seen in a signature hoodie with Steamer Tote that costs Rs 5,00,000 and a mini trunk costing around Rs 3,55,000. What's special about his outfit has he complimented it with blue denim and looked dashing. The total cost of his outfit is whooping Rs 11,50,000.

Meanwhile, Jin showed off his stylish denim on denim outfit worth Rs 8 Lakhs. He donned Embroidered flowers Denim pants with the same blouson and looked handsome with an RWB backpack worth Rs 3 lakhs.

Also, BTS Jimin stole the show in his Louis Vuitton avatar worth Rs 9 lakhs. He was spotted wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket and hoodie worth Rs 4,00,000 and he carried a Mini Soft Trunk which alone costs around Rs 2.5 lakhs.

BTS RM kept it super white and comfy. He donned a hoodie and trousers and completed his look with ICT UT Satchel costing Rs 2,12,000 and a pair of Nikes. His outfit worth was Rs 4,00,000.

On this day, Jungkook and J-Hope did not show up. J-Hope recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to join after finishing the quarantine, while Jungkook left earlier due to his schedule related to the awards ceremony. BTS has been nominated for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ for two consecutive years. If they win the trophy at the 64th Grammy Awards, they will be the first Korean artist who wins the Grammy award.After the ceremony, BTS will hold four live concerts ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage- Las Vegas’ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16.

Posted By: Ashita Singh