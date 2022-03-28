New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Surprise, Surprise! The Bangtan Boys, Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jimin during the 94th Academy Awards surprised everyone by their special appearance. A pre-recorded video of the BTS Band members was played during the Oscars. In the video, they spoke about movies such as Coco and Aladdin and shared their love for Disney movies.

Aladdin and Coco both were nominated for Academy Award for Best Original Song. While Aladdin was nominated for the award at the Oscars 2020, Coco won the category in 2017.

The shout-out video for Disney Pixa of BTS members started with Jimin excitedly naming Coco which was followed by RM calling it a ‘real masterpiece’. “I watched it three times and I cried a lot." V added, “Truly, Pixar is unbelievable." However, Jimin confessed he didn’t cry while watching the movie. “Overall, I love Disney movies," J-Hope added. “Disney movies stimulate emotions well," Jin said. “I really liked Aladdin," Hobi revealed. “Shout out to Will Smith, Aladdin," Namjoon said.

BTS ARMY who are usually excited to see their favorite band members were taken by surprise and had a literal meltdown as they flooded the internet expressing their happiness and excitement.

“BTS making history at Billboard, Grammys, and now Oscars #Oscars! No one can deny that they’re sure THE BIG THING. So proud of mah boys ya know," a fan tweeted.

i can't believe bts were somehow part of this year's #Oscars and THEY TALKED ABOUT COCO!?!?!? one of my most fave animated movies EVER pic.twitter.com/sSXI0VH6Ne — ⟬⟭ ★彡 ᴮᴱ tea⁷彡★⟭⟬ (@___taestea) March 28, 2022

OMG!!!! I tonight I was going crazy listening to RM’s voice out of nowhere #oscars #BTS pic.twitter.com/579HclE2Up — ⟭⟬ jinnieslilpout⁷ (@Jinnieslilpout) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile, another said, "The way the news about our boys #BTS making a short cameo appearance in the #Oscars reverberating throughout all socials seconds after it happened, like an earthquake and their aftershocks. We literally had no idea but this is such a pleasant surprise. So proud of them."

As if the Academy Awards were enough, BTS will be also making their appearance during the Grammys next week. They are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year and have a special performance planned for the awards. Following Grammys, BTS will resume their Permission to Dance on stage tour in Las Vegas

Posted By: Ashita Singh