New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bangatan Boys is all set to rock at the Permission to Dance live stage concert at Las Vegas! BTS Boys V, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, RM, and Suga recently concluded their Grammys 2022 performance and rocked the world. Spy-inspired act on their hit single 'Butter' literally blew the minds of fans and ARMY. Not only on the Grammys stage but on the red carpet also BTS killed with their looks all decked up in Louis Vuitton's Tailored Suits.

BTS is known for many things and bringing thier A-game in fashion is always on top of the list. Fashionistas like Jungkook and V are in the headlines for sporting some expensive looks while RM and Suga like to adorn expensive accessories and watches. While the OT7 is a fan of limited edition and one-of-a-kind shoes.

Recently V, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, RM, and Suga rocked their Grammy red-carpet look in color-coordinated outfits but what really caught our attention was their unique and stylish shoes. All decked up in classic Louis Vuitton paired their look with the same brand's footwear. And trust BTS, if they wear something it has got to be costly and one of a kind.

On the red carpet event of the biggest gala of music, the famous septet sported shoes worth Rs 8 lakhs! Yes, you read that right, their shoes combined for one red carpet look was worth this much Here, take a look at BTS's red carpet look from Grammys 2022:

Meanwhile, this year's Grammys was heartbreaking for BTS as the group that was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song 'Butter' at Grammys 2022, lost the award to Doja Cat feat SZA's 'Kiss Me More'.

Posted By: Ashita Singh