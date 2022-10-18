BTS: Bighit Music Reacts To Reports Of Jin's Collaboration With Coldplay

BTS has recently announced that they will move with plans to fulfil their military service. Their agency Bighit has also issued an official statement and has revealed that the group's eldest member Jin will be the first one to initiate the process after releasing his solo album in October. Talking about Jin's album, there have been some reports that he will collaborate with Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Bighit Music confirmed that Jin's album will release by October end. Talking about the collaboration with Coldplay, Bighit Music said that the details of the collaboration will be revealed later.

The agency stated, “The exact details of the date and time, collaboration, and more will be revealed later. We ask for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, Bighits Music released the official statement about BTS' military service and revealed further details well. "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," the official statement reads.

At the Busan concert, Jin announced his solo album. He said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

The concert was held in Asiad Main Stadium in Busan and over 50,000 people attended it. Moreover, around 10,000 people in the city watched the live retransmission at the Busan Port, and a further 2,000 gathered in Haeundae. The concert was viewed by close to 50 million people online.

Other members of BTS will enlist the military service based on their individual schedules and plans. BTS will reconvene as a group again in around 2025 after their service commitment.