BTS: BigHit Agency Confirms RM's Solo Album, Release Date To Be Announced Soon

THE KOREAN pop group BTS is on a hiatus currently as they want to focus on their solo projects and go forward with their military enlistment. After J-Hope's solo album and Jin's solo single releases, BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting for the leader RM's album. Now, BTS's management agency BigHit Music has confirmed RM's album and has revealed that the rapper will release his album soon.

BigHit confirmed RM's solo album but did not reveal any other details about it. "RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations," BigHit's statement read.

As per several reports, the alnum is expected to release on November 25. RM and BigHit have not given any confirmation regarding this.

Meanwhile, Jin recently release his solo single with Coldplay, 'The Astronaut'. The singer will soon start the procedure of his military enlistment. Coldplay's Chris Martin also made a cameo appearance in the song and was seen as a weather forecast reporter. Jin also joined Coldplay at a concert in Argentina and performed his song.

The Astronaut topped the Billboard music poll within a few days of its release. Billboard recently conducted a poll for fans to vote for their favourite song and Jin's song got the most votes. In the poll, the other songs were Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Polo G’s Bag Talk, SZA’s Shirt, Dove Cameron’s Bad Idea, and more.

Other members of BTS will go forward with their military enlistment as per their individual schedules.

"BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve," the official statement reads.

BTS last came together as a group for their Busan concert which was conducted to support the 2030 World Expo. BTS ARMY showed immense love to their favourite K-pop group as the concert was viewed by close to 50 million people. The concert was free of cost and was also live-streamed on various applications for free. BTS will reconvene as a group again in around 2025 after their service commitment.