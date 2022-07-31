BTS, Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg Collaborate For Track 'Bad Decisions' | Teaser Out

BTS is taking the music industry by storm. With the collaborations with many international artists, the K-POP group is just unstoppable. BTS has now teamed up with Benny Blanco and Snopp Dogg for a new song 'Bad Decisions'. Blanco took to social media and shared a glimpse of how they made this song.

Sharing the teaser, Blanco wrote, "this is how we made “Bad Decisions”.

In the video, we can see Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco and BTS members recording the song. Earlier, Blanco shared another teaser. In the video, everyone says 'Let's make some bad decisions' by singing the words individually.

BTS also shared the teaser of Bad Decisions. Take a look.

Bad Decision will release on August 5, 2022, at 9:30 AM IST.

Recently, it was reported that BTS will participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s song project as Hyundai Motors' brand ambassadors. The campaign is called 'Goal Of The Century'. The K-pop group was also appointed as the ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo. They will also hold a global concert in October 2022 as the brand ambassadors and strengthen Busan’s bidding for the world expo.

On the work front, BTS recently released their song 'Yet To Come'. After that, the group announced their hiatus to focus on their solo projects. J-hope has already released his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. Two songs 'More' and 'Arson' are already out. The other tracks from the album are Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone.

Talking about J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement, "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."

Moreover, Jungkook also collaborated with Charlie Puth for the single 'Left and Right'. V is currently seen in the reality show In The Soop: Friendcation, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.