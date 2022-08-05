BTS, Benny Blanco And Snoop Dogg's 'Bad Decisions' Out, ARMY Calls It A Dream Collab | Watch

BTS' dream collab song 'Bad Decisions' with the international artists Benny Blanco and Snopp Dogg is finally. Ever since the announcement, BTS ARMY all over the world were excited about the song. For the song, BTS members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, Benny Blanco and rapper Snoop Dogg lent their voices and the music video features Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

Watch the music video here.

The video starts with Benny Blanco preparing to go to the BTS concert. In the video, Benny is a true BTS fan with his room surrounded by BTS posters. But in the end, he realises that he reached the venue a day before the BTS concert.

A fan wrote that the music video represents all BTS ARMY. "Benny literally represents the army like that's actually what we do all day. Collecting their merch, practising their chores, listening to their music all day, making bts DIY, preparing hours earlier before their concert. Lol loved the music video and the song. My heart melts whenever I listen to our angles singing!!!!", the comment reads. Meanwhile, many fans call it a dream collaboration.

Earlier, Benny Blanco shared a behind the scene video of how they prepared the song. Sharing the teaser, Blanco wrote, "this is how we made “Bad Decisions”.

Meanwhile, BTS earlier announced a break to focus on their solo projects. Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for the single 'Left and Right'. V is currently seen in the reality show In The Soop: Friendcation, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

J-hope has already released the two songs from his album 'Jack In The Box'. The tracklist includes Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone.

It was recently reported that BTS will participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s song project as Hyundai Motors' brand ambassadors. Moreover, BTS will also hold a global concert in October 2022 as the brand ambassador for the 2030 World Expo Busan and strengthen Busan’s bidding for the world expo.