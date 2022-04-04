Las Vegas | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Here's everything BTS! Yes, the famous South Korean boy band BTS just attended the Grammys 2022 and made everyone fall in love with them again. They brought the Grammy's house down while performing its mega-hit 'Butter' during this year's awards ceremony.

The 2022 Grammys, kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the red carpet appearances started, every eye wandered in search of style icon BTS. And, the moment arrives, the OT7 including RM, V, SUGA, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin, opted for a suited-booted look for the occasion.

All seven members looked dapper in Earth-toned Louis Vuitton wool and cashmere suits, and LV sneakers. V and RM wore matching brown suits and purple shirts. Jungkook and Jimin sported aquamarine blue suits. Suga and J-Hope wore titanium white, one in a double-breasted blazer and the other single. And Jin, usually the odd man out, showed up in a fitted beige suit. All the members shared several pictures from thier official social media handle.

Here are all the inside pics of BTS Boys from Grammys 2022:

As soon as the red carpet affair finished and the award ceremony started the countdown began for BTS to perform at the event. The K-pop stars took to the stage and channelled James Bond for their performance of the hit track for the awards show. Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling in spectacular fashion while other band members sat in the audience alongside stars like Keith Urban.

V, who was also present in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo and in a blink-and-you'd-miss-it-moment, J-Hope almost slipped while making the transition from one stage to the next, though he made a smooth recovery.

Meanwhile, the group that was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song 'Butter' at Grammys 2022, lost the award to Doja Cat feat SZA's 'Kiss Me More'. Here's how BTS reacted to their loss at Grammys 2022.

🐨 it’s not like there’s anything we can do about [the results]. i mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy. but i think it’s good to be honest about how we feel. we can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good.

pic.twitter.com/45LWgP2Yp0 — 🎼 yuri⁷ (@seoulocello) April 4, 2022

Also, BTS is now all set to perform in Las Vegas for the Permission to Dance stage live concert starting April 8, 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh