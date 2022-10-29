BTS ARMY Gets Emotional As Jin Performs His Solo Single 'The Astronaut' With Chris Martin | Watch

BTS Jin has finally released his solo single 'The Astronaut' and BTS ARMY couldn't be more elated. Moreover, the singer also collaborated with his favourite band Coldplay for the song. Hours after the release of the song, Jin and Chris Martin sang and performed their new song at their concert in Argentina.

The videos have been shared by several fan pages on social media. Some fans in the audience also became emotional after seeing Jin singing his new song.

At the concert, Chris also revealed that Jin contacted him six months ago and told him about his military enlistment. Chris said that Jin wanted a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while.

Coldplay also shared a picture with Jin before the concert.

Jin is here! Rehearsals for #TheAstronaut, River Plate stadium, Buenos Aires. First ever live performance tomorrow #ColdplayLiveBroadcast 💜 pic.twitter.com/ShPefIQ95j — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 27, 2022

For the unversed, Jin will start the procedure for his military enlistment soon after his album's release. Coldplay's Chris Martin makes a cameo appearance in the music video as a new anchor. Watch the Music Video:

A few months ago, BTS announced that they are taking a hiatus to focus on their solo projects. The group came together this month once again for their Busan concert. At the concert, Jin announced his solo album and said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

Talking about Jin's military enlistment, Bighit said in a statement, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

BTS' other members will also enlist the military service based on their individual schedules and plans. The group will reconvene as a group again in around 2025 after their service commitment.