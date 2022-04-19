New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On April 19, BTS' Jungkook re-shared a post of Jay Park's in which the two are seen hanging out at a studio. Jay Park on the same day had posted the pictures of him and Jungkook. Taking to Instagram he praised Jungkook. In the pictures the two South Korean artists pose closely together, showing off their sweet bromance. In one photo, Jungkook has his arm around Jay Park, who is grinning widely. In the second picture, Jay Park has his arm around Jungkook, and they both exude swag.

Sharing the picture, Jay Park wrote, "Being at the top, being humble and willing to keep improving… .john handsome ..even good at boxing.. after i met Jk i can definitely see why they get so much love. Humble ambitious and talented." He praised Jungkook's boxing skills and admired his being so humble even after being so popular and at the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Park (박재범) 🇰🇷 (@moresojuplease)

Soon after BTS'Jungkook shared the picture on his Instagram many fans manifested a collaboration coming soon between the two artists. On the other hand, BTS ARMY took Twitter and flooded it with #jkhostagesituation and #FreeJungkook, #jkheldhostage. Wondering why? Let us tell you!

Jay Park is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer, and entrepreneur of Korean descent. And had left his country due to a scandal in 2009 but soon returned to South Korea in 2010 and rebranded himself as a solo singer and rapper after leaving the South Korean boy band 2 PM.

This rapper has also badmouthed and insulted BTS by tweeting about them as per BTS ARMY and fans do not like him as they think he is just using BTS' Jungkook for publicity. BTS ARMY is concerned about the fact that may be BTS Jungkook is held hostage in that situation as he doesn't know Jay Park's true intention.

One internet user wrote, "And if i trended this to free jungkook from the fake envious family, hybe's dungeon and fandom disrespectful to him i’d be the bad guy. all this because he was seen in the studio with someone other than 6 others. mental illness."

and if i trended this to free jungkook from the fake envious family, hybe’s dungeon and fandom disrespectful to him i’d be the bad guy. all this because he was seen in the studio with someone other than 6 others. mental illness pic.twitter.com/ipdWUHWYWu — x (@97spov) April 19, 2022

Other wrote, "Free Jungkook of Jay Park,"

Free Jungkook of Jay park pic.twitter.com/TQKlLwStif — 𝗌𝗂𝗁𝖺𝗆 MY DAY (@JE0NISA) April 19, 2022

free jungkook ‼️‼️ he only did what he had to do he didn’t mean it #jkheldhostage #jkhostagesituation pic.twitter.com/lzBIQfrxg2 — َ (@vtlvr) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS Boys including Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, and Jin are back in Seoul on April 19th after concluding their BTS Permission to Dance Concert in Las Vegas. Also, BTS' RM didn't join the rest of the band members and stayed back in Vegas.

Posted By: Ashita Singh