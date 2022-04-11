New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: K-pop band BTS always manages to make their fans' hearts flutter with their amazing talent and dashing looks. Currently, the Bangtan Boys are busy with their Permission to Dance Tour, Las Vegas live concert. They performed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8 and April 9. During the concert, BTS member Taehyung gave a special gift to one of the fans.

A video from Permission to Dance concert has surfaced online in which Taehyung gave his army bomb to a girl attending the concert. A fan who attended the concert shared the video on Twitter. In the caption, she wrote, "Taehyung gave an army bomb to the girl behind me bc she didn’t have one during the army bomb wave and then came back to tell her to not tell the staff".

taehyung gave an army bomb to the girl behind me bc she didn’t have one during the army bomb wave 🥺🥺 and then came back to tell her to not tell the staff 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yl4BjPvrQi — diane⁷ 🔗 (@fanfanmunnie) April 10, 2022

In the video, Taehyung saw the girl without an army bomb and gave it to her. That girl nearly fainted with happiness as she couldn't believe what just happened. Later, V asked that girl not to tell the staff about it. The fan who recorded the video also posted the picture with that army bomb. She wrote, "Also bless that army’s soul for letting me hold the army bomb that Tae gave her LOOOOL".

Also bless that army’s soul for letting me hold the army bomb that tae gave her LOOOOL 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kKNClRuSCm — diane⁷ 🔗 (@fanfanmunnie) April 10, 2022

BTS ARMY can't stop gushing over Taehyung's sweet gesture. One person wrote, "Kim Taehyung's precious heart I love this man so much", while another person wrote, "Such an angel. I love him so much". Meanwhile, some BTS fans felt sad that they could not interact with their favourite idols. One fan wrote, "I'm gonna cry like she gets an Army bomb free by 'The Kim Taehyung' himself like whhhat when my time come to go the concert. but happy for her", and another fan commented, "imagine getting a free army bomb from KIM TAEHYUNG like bro what did u do in ur past life HSJAKAKAKA URE LUCKYYY".

The way she slowly fell down almost fainting after she caught the ARMY Bomb jagahvavaha such a cute interaction pic.twitter.com/uICIU7Bv78 — MELCHIE⁷ (@melchiesjk) April 11, 2022

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will perform again on April 15 and 16 in Las Vegas.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav