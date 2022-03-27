New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's time for BTS fans to rejoice! There's a major collab coming in for BTS and Snoop Dogg! Yes, you read that right. Snoop Dogg and BTS have confirmed collaboration between the two. The rapper himself revealed the same during an American Song Contest red carpet.

Talking to The AV Club, Snoop said, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official, like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s a vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Earlier in January, Snoop Dogg had told Mogul Podcast that he had received a request from the K-pop band for a collaboration. “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that," he had said.

Meanwhile, not just Snoop or the Bangtan Boys, BTS ARMY is also excited for the collaboration of the two. Taking to the social media, ARMY flooded the internet with comments and reactions on it.

BTS first hinted at their admiration for the 50-year-old rapper when they included a nod to his debut album 'Doggystyle' in their 2014 track 'Hip Hop Phile'.

“Basically we are getting BTS x snoop Dogg Collab, Jimin ost, hope world 2, RM3, KTH1, BTS cb, 4 concerts borahae troops we are book and busy,” one wrote. Another one tweeted, “BTS really went from jamming to young, wild and free as graduation song to having a collab with Snoop Dogg himself. THEY’VE COME SO FAR.”

Take a look at some of the Tweets here:

Snoop dog x bts collaboration?! Throwback back to this moment 😭 pic.twitter.com/fO3dZOei3W — 🍑Lucy 🍑 (@lucychallenor13) March 25, 2022

Whoever got the idea of BTS IN THE SNOOP is a genius

BTS X SNOOP DOGG pic.twitter.com/GEuIjAClAY — SILVER PRINCE SEOKJIN⁷ (@lovers_bro_BTS) March 25, 2022

I couldn’t get the idea of JHope & Snoop Dogg on the same track out of my brain. They both have this funky, soulful rap style— their verses always bursting with these flavored filled melodic flows. This collab would be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/McIZktfT9M — » a l l i s o n ⁷ (@agustdarknwi1d) March 25, 2022

Talking about BTS' collaborations, prior to this, the OT 7 had made music with Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and others. Meanwhile, BTS' RM had worked with Snoop Dogg’s frequent collaborator and fellow rap artist Warren G on a single called P.D.D.

The Bangtan Boys consisting of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will perform in the upcoming Grammys, followed by a Las Vegas Permission to Dance concert soon after in April.

