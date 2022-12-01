BTS: Ahead Of RM's 'Indigo' Release, Check Solo Albums Of Other Members

THE Korean pop group BTS is currently on a hiatus and is busy focusing on their solo projects. The leader of the BTS, RM, is all set to release his much-awaited solo album 'Indigo', which will release on December 2.

This is not the first time that BTS members have released their solo albums. Ahead of RM's Indigo release, take a look at their other solo albums.

RM | 'RM' (2015) and 'Mono' (2018)

RM released his self-titled mixtape, RM, in 2015, which had 11 tracks. He was also the first member to release a solo project. In 2018, RM released 'Mono' and collaborated with Honne, Supreme Boi, Sam Klempner, Hiss Noise, Adora, and others for the same.

Suga | 'Agust D' (2016) and 'D-2' (2020)

In 2016, Suga also made his solo album debut with 'Agust D' and collaborated with Slow Rabbit, June, Pdogg and Supreme Boi. Then in 2020, he made his comeback with 'D2', which ranked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

J-Hope | 'Hope World' (2018), Chicken Noodle Soup (2019) and 'Jack in the Box' (2022)

His solo debut 'Hope World' charted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 in 2018. In 2022, after BTS announced their break, he released his album 'Jack in the Box'. "J-Hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album 'Jack In The Box', represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further," BigHit Music said in a statement talking about the album.

Jin | 'Yours' and 'Super Tuna' (2021), 'Abyss' (2020), 'Tonight' (2019), The Astronaut (2022)

Jin sang 'Yours' for a K-drama in 2019. 'Super Tuna' was his birthday gift to the fans in 2019. Moreover, 'Abyss', Jin's solo track, is also a birthday gift from him to his fans. Recently, he collaborated with Coldplay for his song 'The Astronaut'.

Jimin | 'With You' (2022), 'Christmas Love' (2020) and "Promise" (2018)

Jimin collaborated with Ha Sung Woon in 2022 for 'With You', a song for the Korean drama 'Our Blues'. He also sang 'Christmas' as a holiday gift for his fans. He made his solo album debut with 'Promise' in 2018.

Jungkook | 'Still With You' (2020) and 'My Love', 'Stay Alive' (2022)

Jungkook released two songs this year including 'My Love' and 'Stay Alive'. Meanwhile, his 2020 solo album 'Still With You' was released as part of BTS’ annual Festa party.

V | 'Christmas Tree' (2022), 'Snow Flower' (2020), 'Scenery' and 'Winter Bear' (2019)

V lent his voice to the song 'Christmas Tree' for the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer. He made his solo album debut in 2019 with 'Scenery' and 'Winter Bear'.