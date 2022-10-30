  • News
  • Entertainment

BTS' Agency BigHit Postpones Jin's 'The Astronaut' Listening Party After Seoul Halloween Tragedy

BigHit Music postponed the schedule of Jin's 'The Astronaut' listening party after Seoul stampede incident.

By JE Entertainment Desk
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 01:49 PM IST
Minute Read
BTS' Agency BigHit Postpones Jin's 'The Astronaut' Listening Party After Seoul Halloween Tragedy
Image Courtesy: BTS Official/Twitter

BTS' management agency BigHit has postponed the schedules related to singer Jin's latest solo single 'The Astronaut'. The agency on Sunday took this decision after the deaths of at least 151 people in Seoul on Saturday night. People mostly in their teens and 20s got trapped and crushed on Saturday night after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Around 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the biggest outdoor Halloween festivities in South Korea since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced.

BigHit Music, who didn't mention the stampede in central Seoul, said the company will inform fans and followers about the updated schedule in future.

"We would like to inform you that the schedules scheduled for October 30-31 have been postponed. 10/30 12 PM (KST) Stationhead Listening Party 10/31 0 AM (KST) 'The Astronaut' Lyric Video.

Also Read
Rishab Shetty Seek Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple After A Huge Success..
Rishab Shetty Seek Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple After A Huge Success..

"We will inform you of the schedule again through a notice at a later date. We ask for your understanding, fans. Thank you," the agency said in the tweet.

According to the Korean entertainment portal Soompi, broadcaster SBS also cancelled the premiere of its weekly music programme 'Inkigayo'. "Today, October 30, 'Inkigayo' will not be airing (Episode 1160). Accordingly, we are informing you that today's pre-recording and fan admission to the live broadcast has also been cancelled," the channel said in a statement.

Also Read
Halloween 2022: 5 Times Bollywood Divas Dressed As Iconic Characters For..
Halloween 2022: 5 Times Bollywood Divas Dressed As Iconic Characters For..

SM Entertainment -- the agency behind popular K-pop groups like Super Junior, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet and EXO also called off their annual Halloween party in the wake of last night's Itaewon tragedy.

The company was originally planning to stream the red carpet for its "SMTOWN WONDERLAND" bash online for the first time this year.

"We are informing you that the live broadcast of the 'SMTOWN WONDERLAND 2022' red carpet, which was scheduled to be streamed live for free today for KWANGYA CLUB ACE members on the global platform Beyond LIVE for approximately one hour starting from 6:15 p.m., has been cancelled.

"Since the 'SMTOWN WONDERLAND 2022' event itself has been cancelled, there will be no live stream of the red carpet either," SM Entertainment said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.