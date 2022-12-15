BTS: After Jin, Suga To Enlist In Military As Social Service Agent? Here's What We Know

BTS' eldest member Jin has started his military service and this news has been heartbreaking for BTS ARMY. The fans will see Jin in 2024 and the group will reunite in 2025. Now, other members will move forward with their military service as well. As per the recent reports, Suga will carry out his military service as a social service agent.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, Suga will be exempted from the same because of his shoulder injury and will move forward with his military enlistment as a social service agent.

Talking about Suga's military service, Big Hits did not reveal any further details and said that the group will move forward with military service according to their own plan.

"BTS members plan to serve in the military sequentially according to their own plans. It is difficult to confirm the artist's personal information," Big Hit Music said.

Recently, the official page of BTS shared pictures of Jin with other group members. In the pictures, Jin has a buzz cut and can be seen posing with the other members.

Meanwhile, BTS announced that they are taking a hiatus to focus on their solo projects. Later, they announced their plan of military enlistment.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

Meanwhile, on Suga's work front, the rapper made his solo album debut with 'Agust D' and collaborated with Slow Rabbit, June, Pdogg and Supreme Boi. Then in 2020, he made his comeback with 'D2', which ranked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200. Recently, he collaborated with PSY for the song 'That That'.