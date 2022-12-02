BTS Added To Top 10 After Spotify Admits To Error In 'Top K-Pop Artists of 2022' Rankings

BTS' youngest member and lead vocalist, Jungkook, is touted as one of the most popular members of the K-pop group. The singer has now been added to Top 10 by Spotify for its 'Top K-Pop Artists of 2022' list. Earlier, this week, Spotify released a list of the 'Top K-Pop Artists of 2022' that featured the following artists:

TOP K-POP ARTISTS GLOBALLY

1. BTS

2. BLACKPINK

3. TWICE

4. Stray Kids

5. SEVENTEEN

6. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

7. ENHYPEN

8. ITZY

9. (G)I-DLE

10. Red Velvet

Now, after the fans started complaining about Spotify's ranking list, it reevaluated the same and wrote on Twitter that "multiple genre tags led to slightly different top ten list." Spotify tweeted, "Every year, we endeavor to accurately reflect consumption around the world. In reference to our Top K-Pop Artists of 2022 playlist, multiple genre tags led to slightly different top ten lists, and they were not properly merged. This mistake has been corrected."

(1/2) Every year, we endeavor to accurately reflect consumption around the world. In reference to our Top K-Pop Artists of 2022 playlist, multiple genre tags led to slightly different top ten lists, and they were not properly merged. This mistake has been corrected. — Spotify ❤️ K-Pop (@SpotifyKpop) December 2, 2022

In another tweet, it mentioned, "We join the fans in celebrating the many achievements of BTS and regret this error." Now, according to the new list, BTS' Jungkook has been added as the 9th artist as well as the only solo artist. Take a look: